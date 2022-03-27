Head-To-Head Comparison: Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) vs. Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) and Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Vaxart has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abcam has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vaxart and Abcam’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart $890,000.00 705.38 -$70.47 million ($0.58) -8.60 Abcam $401.06 million 10.30 $5.92 million N/A N/A

Abcam has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxart.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.5% of Vaxart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Abcam shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Vaxart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxart and Abcam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart -7,900.22% -36.68% -31.42% Abcam N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vaxart and Abcam, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart 0 1 3 0 2.75 Abcam 0 4 0 0 2.00

Vaxart currently has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 175.55%. Abcam has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.86%. Given Vaxart’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vaxart is more favorable than Abcam.

About Vaxart (Get Rating)

Vaxart, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Abcam (Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools. The company serves scientists and researchers in academic institutions and research institutes, as well as in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Japan, and rest of the Asia Pacific. The company sells its products online. Abcam plc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

