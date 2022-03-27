Head to Head Contrast: CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) versus a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) and CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for a.k.a. Brands and CDW, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 2 7 0 2.78 CDW 0 2 3 0 2.60

a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus price target of $13.56, indicating a potential upside of 208.08%. CDW has a consensus price target of $213.20, indicating a potential upside of 21.03%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than CDW.

Profitability

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and CDW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A CDW 4.75% 115.79% 10.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and CDW’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million 1.01 -$5.97 million N/A N/A CDW $20.82 billion 1.14 $988.60 million $7.04 25.02

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than a.k.a. Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.7% of a.k.a. Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of CDW shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of CDW shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CDW beats a.k.a. Brands on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About a.k.a. Brands (Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About CDW (Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers. The Small Business segment also caters to the private sector businesses but with a smaller number of employees. The Public segment involves government agencies, education, and healthcare institutions. The company was founded in 1984 by Michael P. Krasny and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL.

