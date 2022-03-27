Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $440.81

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 440.81 ($5.80) and traded as low as GBX 383 ($5.04). Headlam Group shares last traded at GBX 383 ($5.04), with a volume of 9,012 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £326.79 million and a P/E ratio of 13.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 407.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 440.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a GBX 26.30 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $5.80. This represents a yield of 7.62%. Headlam Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.07%.

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local authorities.

