Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,720,000 shares, an increase of 239.7% from the February 28th total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HR stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.57. 3,074,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,994,006. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 275.56%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

