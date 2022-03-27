Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

HTA stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 71.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 12.78%. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTA. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,247,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,516,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,247 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 24.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,451,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 2,277.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,094,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

