HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €61.22 ($67.27).

HLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($66.99) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

ETR HLE opened at €55.70 ($61.21) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of €60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of €60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €44.24 ($48.62) and a 52 week high of €68.72 ($75.52).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

