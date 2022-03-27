Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Has $1.42 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises approximately 1.7% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in United Rentals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.42.

URI stock traded up $4.69 on Friday, reaching $363.67. 599,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,330. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.59 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $322.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

