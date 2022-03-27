Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 3.0% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 442.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.05. 2,451,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,232. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.69 and its 200 day moving average is $162.79. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.46 and a 52 week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

