Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Invests $945,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 416.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

GE traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,748,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,108,170. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.