Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Purchases New Shares in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NYSE DNA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 25,959,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,773,368. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

