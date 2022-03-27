Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 102.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth $13,397,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth $8,759,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth $7,181,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth $6,999,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth $5,482,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,324. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $45.40.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $409.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -34.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HP. Seaport Res Ptn raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.92.

In related news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440 in the last three months. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

