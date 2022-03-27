Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,882.40 ($24.78) and last traded at GBX 1,870 ($24.62). 98,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 114,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,860 ($24.49).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,939.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,267.89.

Herald Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:HRI)

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

