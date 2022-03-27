Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the February 28th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HESAY traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.43. 26,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,940. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.85. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $190.43.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1833 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%.
About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (Get Rating)
Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.
