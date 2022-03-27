Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the February 28th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAY traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.43. 26,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,940. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.85. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $190.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1833 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HESAY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,428.57) to €1,429.00 ($1,570.33) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $787.93.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

