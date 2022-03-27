Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Receives $519.52 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $519.52.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCXLF. HSBC downgraded Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,041 ($13.70) to GBX 1,027 ($13.52) in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS:HCXLF opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. Hiscox has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $13.23.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

