HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 150,738 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 9,076,726 shares.The stock last traded at $2.17 and had previously closed at $2.00.

The company has a market cap of $869.50 million and a PE ratio of 5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 17.47 and a current ratio of 17.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

