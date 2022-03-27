HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 150,738 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 9,076,726 shares.The stock last traded at $2.17 and had previously closed at $2.00.
The company has a market cap of $869.50 million and a PE ratio of 5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 17.47 and a current ratio of 17.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIVE)
