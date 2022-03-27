HIVE Blockchain Technologies (TSE:HIVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (TSE:HIVE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$3.75 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a C$2.80 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a C$5.00 target price (up previously from C$4.00) on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

