Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.3% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.74. The stock had a trading volume of 21,194,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,606,828. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

