Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has $8.77 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 553,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,675 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for 3.6% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,655,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,916,000 after acquiring an additional 438,892 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,400,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,186,000 after acquiring an additional 635,631 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,778,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,082,000 after acquiring an additional 139,087 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,734,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,585,000 after acquiring an additional 620,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,742,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,574 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $19.07. 25,135,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,419,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.