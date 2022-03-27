HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HFC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average is $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.60. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

HollyFrontier ( NYSE:HFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 93.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the third quarter worth $2,299,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 36.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,775,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,826,000 after buying an additional 470,581 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 490.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,665,000 after buying an additional 643,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in its El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

