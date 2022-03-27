HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Receives GBX 1,261.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

HomeServe plc (LON:HSVGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,316.33 ($17.33).

HSV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.11) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LON HSV traded up GBX 70.50 ($0.93) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 877 ($11.55). The company had a trading volume of 3,143,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,608. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 720.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 826.94. HomeServe has a 12 month low of GBX 578.33 ($7.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,218 ($16.03). The stock has a market cap of £2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38.

About HomeServe (Get Rating)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

