HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Receives GBX 1,261.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,316.33 ($17.33).

HSV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.11) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LON HSV traded up GBX 70.50 ($0.93) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 877 ($11.55). The company had a trading volume of 3,143,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,608. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 720.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 826.94. HomeServe has a 12 month low of GBX 578.33 ($7.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,218 ($16.03). The stock has a market cap of £2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

