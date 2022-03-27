Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Shares of HNST stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $426.02 million and a P/E ratio of -10.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87. Honest has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $23.88.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 96.90% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honest will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $35,133.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 735.6% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 198.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the third quarter worth $105,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

