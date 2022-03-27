Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,543,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $135.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.02.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.49%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

