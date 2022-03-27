Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.400-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.40 billion-$36.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.17 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $229.43.

Shares of HON stock opened at $197.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.53 and its 200 day moving average is $207.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

