Horizon Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $72,872.00 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $72,872.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0460 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00047741 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,281.64 or 0.07031337 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,680.87 or 1.00019698 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00046146 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

