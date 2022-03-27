Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “N/A” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €63.10 ($69.34).

Several equities analysts recently commented on BOSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($64.84) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($62.75) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($60.44) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

ETR:BOSS traded up €1.91 ($2.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €51.60 ($56.70). 864,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €52.51 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.85. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 25.93. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €33.11 ($36.38) and a 12-month high of €59.98 ($65.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

