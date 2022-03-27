Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives €63.74 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSSGet Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €63.10 ($69.34).

Several brokerages recently commented on BOSS. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($74.73) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($62.75) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of ETR:BOSS traded up €1.91 ($2.10) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €51.60 ($56.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €52.51 and a 200-day moving average of €52.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €33.11 ($36.38) and a 12-month high of €59.98 ($65.91).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

