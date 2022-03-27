Humaniq Price Reaches $0.0080 (HMQ)

Humaniq (HMQ) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last week, Humaniq has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $47,695.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00035824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00112242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq (HMQ) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

