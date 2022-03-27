Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Short Interest Up 186.7% in March

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 186.7% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:IBER opened at $9.77 on Friday. Ibere Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

