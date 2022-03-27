Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Identiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Identiv stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.23 million, a PE ratio of -1,584.00 and a beta of 1.65. Identiv has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $29.00.

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $28.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.45 million. Identiv had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 1.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Identiv will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Identiv news, CFO Justin Scarpulla bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 24,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $368,597.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 116,875 shares of company stock worth $1,771,864. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,158,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 32,327 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

