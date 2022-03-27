IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in IDEX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in IDEX by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in IDEX by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 12.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IEX. Cowen raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.50.

NYSE:IEX opened at $195.17 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $181.66 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

