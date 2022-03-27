iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “iMedia Brands Inc. is a media company. It manages portfolio of lifestyle television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America. iMedia Brands Inc., formerly known as Evine Live Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Shares of IMBI opened at $6.00 on Thursday. iMedia Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a market cap of $129.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

iMedia Brands ( NASDAQ:IMBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts forecast that iMedia Brands will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iMedia Brands by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 333,975 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in iMedia Brands by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 990,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 61,114 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in iMedia Brands by 505.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 748,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 625,197 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iMedia Brands by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 251,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 40,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iMedia Brands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iMedia Brands (Get Rating)

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

