Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 765 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,711 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Boeing were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.95. 6,364,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,206,430. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $167.58 and a 1-year high of $260.48. The company has a market cap of $111.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.50, a PEG ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

