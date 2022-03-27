Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

Get Independent Bank alerts:

INDB stock opened at $85.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.89. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $68.14 and a 1 year high of $93.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.54.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $151.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

In related news, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $127,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $289,425. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Independent Bank by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Independent Bank by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Independent Bank by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.