Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Sells $501,229.62 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $501,229.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $79.02 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.79.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

