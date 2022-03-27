Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Sells $501,229.62 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $501,229.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of BMRN stock opened at $79.02 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.79.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.71.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.