Insider Selling: eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells $27,730.00 in Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $27,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 30,100 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $35,518.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 15,800 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $19,434.00.

EMAN opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.62. eMagin Co. has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $4.36.

eMagin ( NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. eMagin had a negative net margin of 28.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eMagin Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in eMagin by 27,663.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,246,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eMagin by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 14,299 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of eMagin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eMagin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in eMagin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eMagin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

About eMagin (Get Rating)

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

