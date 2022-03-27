Insider Selling: Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) CEO Sells $169,601.85 in Stock

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 19,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $169,601.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $663.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.32. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $14.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GOSS. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

