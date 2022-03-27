Insider Selling: Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Senior Officer Sells 38,439 Shares of Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDOGet Rating) Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 38,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.55, for a total transaction of C$597,726.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$174,346.60.

WDO traded up C$0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting C$15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,235. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a one year low of C$7.91 and a one year high of C$16.77. The firm has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 17.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WDO shares. Pi Financial cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.25 to C$18.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.84.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

