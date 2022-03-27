Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,797 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,383 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.0% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 91,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Intel by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 32,361 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.82.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.83. 33,239,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,935,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.72. The stock has a market cap of $211.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

