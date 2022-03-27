Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Gap Up to $70.24

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $70.24, but opened at $73.17. Intellia Therapeutics shares last traded at $73.17, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTLA. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 21st. William Blair began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.74.

The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.97.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 1,148 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $128,863.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $113,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,654 shares of company stock worth $522,401. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,620,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,553,000 after purchasing an additional 89,381 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,621,000 after purchasing an additional 353,970 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,714,000 after purchasing an additional 353,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,841,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,733,000 after purchasing an additional 179,721 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

