International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.24). International Seaways had a negative net margin of 48.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 3,906.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.