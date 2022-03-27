InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Short Interest Update

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 97.3% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 46.8% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Get InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners alerts:

IPVI remained flat at $$9.73 during trading on Friday. 52,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,149. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.