Inverse Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $37.00 Million (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last week, Inverse Finance has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. Inverse Finance has a total market cap of $37.00 million and $11.22 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Inverse Finance coin can now be bought for $394.81 or 0.00878990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011125 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004977 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001147 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00026807 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Inverse Finance

Inverse Finance is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

