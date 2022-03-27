Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Bought by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,819 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 866,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,833,000 after purchasing an additional 51,959 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 411,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 14,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,561,000 after buying an additional 228,906 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,184,000 after acquiring an additional 20,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.07 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $21.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.45.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.