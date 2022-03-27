Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Holdings Increased by 4Thought Financial Group Inc.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96.

