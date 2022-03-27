Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 331,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF comprises about 1.1% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGF. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,366,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,047,000 after buying an additional 250,789 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 639,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,039,000 after buying an additional 193,536 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 389,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,378,000 after buying an additional 86,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,580,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

PGF stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,921. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.