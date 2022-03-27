Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lessened by Smart Portfolios LLC

Smart Portfolios LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 5.7% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $359.35 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $309.67 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $347.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

