Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Increased by Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 23.2% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $25,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

RSP opened at $158.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.51. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $136.56 and a one year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

