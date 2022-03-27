Investors Buy Large Volume of IVERIC bio Put Options (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,191 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 223% compared to the average daily volume of 679 put options.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ISEE shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $59,143.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,366 shares of company stock valued at $953,200. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth about $115,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases.

