Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 1,836 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,874% compared to the typical daily volume of 93 call options.

MOO opened at $106.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.83. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $86.68 and a 12-month high of $106.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

