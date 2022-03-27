Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Short Interest Update

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the February 28th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IINX stock remained flat at $$0.04 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 221,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,677. Ionix Technology has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.

Ionix Technology, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent electronic equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Energy, Photoelectric Display, and Service Contracts. The Smart Energy segment include portable power banks that is intended to be utilized as a power source for electronic devices such as the iphone, ipad, mp3/mp4 players, PSP gaming systems, and cameras.

